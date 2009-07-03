Barroso vote to be postponed

Member states on Friday (3 July) admitted they did not have enough support for a mid-July European Parliament vote on Jose Manuel Barroso's bid to become European Commission president for a second time.

The vote is now likely to be postponed until September with the Swedish EU presidency hoping to get it wrapped up by the middle of that month.

"We have spoken to several party group leaders and no decision is going to be taken on Mr Barroso in July within the European Parliament. I...