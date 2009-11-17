Ad
Ministers give nod to Albania's EU application

by Leigh Phillips,

Albania has advanced another step on the road to European Union membership, with EU foreign ministers on Monday (16 November) backing the Balkan country's request for official candidate status.

The ministers gave the nod to Tirana after ambassadors from the 27 member states endorsed the move at a meeting in Brussels last week.

The ball is now in the court of the European Commission, which must assess whether Albania is ready to start talks. The assessment process can last up to on...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

