Cameron: An EU membership referendum could be held earlier than planned (Photo: Mrs. Knook)

UK's EU referendum could be held earlier

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

UK prime minister David Cameron has said he will not rule out an earlier-than-planned referendum on EU membership should he remain in office after the May general election.

The idea is to have the in-out referendum before the end of 2017 but Cameron on Sunday (4 January) suggested it could be held at an earlier date after an EU treaty change.

“The referendum must take place before the end of 2017. If we could do that earlier, I’d be delighted, if we could deliver on this referendu...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

