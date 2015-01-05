UK's EU referendum could be held earlier

UK prime minister David Cameron has said he will not rule out an earlier-than-planned referendum on EU membership should he remain in office after the May general election.

The idea is to have the in-out referendum before the end of 2017 but Cameron on Sunday (4 January) suggested it could be held at an earlier date after an EU treaty change.

“The referendum must take place before the end of 2017. If we could do that earlier, I’d be delighted, if we could deliver on this referendu...