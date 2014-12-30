Ad
Elections are set for 25 January (Photo: YoungJ523)

Germany warns Greece to stick to reforms after elections

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has warned Greece that it needs to stick to reform promises no matter who comes to power after snap elections, set to be held on 25 January.

"The tough reforms are bearing fruit and there is no alternative to them," said Schaeuble on Monday (29 December) after the Greek parliament earlier the same day failed for a third time to elect a new president, triggering the general election.

"We will continue to help Greece help itself on its path...

Elections are set for 25 January (Photo: YoungJ523)

