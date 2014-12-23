Three ways to unlock the EU anti-discrimination bill

Let’s not beat around the bush: 490 million Europeans are potentially at risk of discrimination on the ground of their sex, their age, their race, their sexual orientation, their religion or belief or their disability and all the possible intersectionalities you could think of.

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, had vowed to reduce the skyrocketing democratic gap between EU institutions and citizens (57% abstention rate at the last European Parliament elections)...