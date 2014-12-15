The EU investment plan: The good, the bad, and the ugly

With modest economic growth, zero inflation, and declining public and private investments, European leaders are desperately trying to find ways to grow.

They will meet on December 18 and 19 to discuss and, hopefully, deliver on the so-called Junker Plan, a project to mobilise around €315 billion ($400 billion) in new investments over the course of the next three years.

This will then create a specialised fund called the European Fund for Strategic Investments within the European...