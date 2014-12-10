Ad
The summit will be chaired by former Polish leader Donald Tusk (l), who took up the post on 1 December (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU leaders to pledge more Ukraine money, threaten Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is prepared to inject more money into Ukraine and to impose further sanctions on Russia if need be, draft summit conclusions say.

The provisional text - agreed by EU states ambassadors’ on Monday (8 December) and seen by EUobserver - “congratulates Ukraine on its new government and welcomes its determination to carry out political and economic reforms”.

It says that following a recent EU aid payment of €500 million “the Union and its member states stand ready to further f...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tusk takes up EU post, tells Russia to get out of Ukraine
