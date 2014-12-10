EU leaders to pledge more Ukraine money, threaten Russia sanctions

The EU is prepared to inject more money into Ukraine and to impose further sanctions on Russia if need be, draft summit conclusions say.

The provisional text - agreed by EU states ambassadors’ on Monday (8 December) and seen by EUobserver - “congratulates Ukraine on its new government and welcomes its determination to carry out political and economic reforms”.

It says that following a recent EU aid payment of €500 million “the Union and its member states stand ready to further f...