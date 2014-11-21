Ad
euobserver
Van Rompuy (l) leaves the EU stage on Sunday (Photo: Council of European Union)

EU to unveil investment fund this WEEK

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is to unveil his highly-anticipated €300bn investment plan next week (24-30 November) with most of the focus set to be on how much is 'new' money and how much is just recycled from existing funds.

The plan, announced by Juncker before he was elected into office, has taken on a significant symbolic importance as it is meant to be a way of kickstarting the struggling EU economy.

But although the idea was welcomed from the offset, it ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Katainen vague on €300bn investment plan
Juncker's €300bn is beginning of 'fiscal union'
Van Rompuy (l) leaves the EU stage on Sunday (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections