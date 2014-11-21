EU to unveil investment fund this WEEK

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is to unveil his highly-anticipated €300bn investment plan next week (24-30 November) with most of the focus set to be on how much is 'new' money and how much is just recycled from existing funds.

The plan, announced by Juncker before he was elected into office, has taken on a significant symbolic importance as it is meant to be a way of kickstarting the struggling EU economy.

But although the idea was welcomed from the offset, it ...