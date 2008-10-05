Obama-led US would protect eastern Europe

If elected president of the US, senator Barack Obama would not trade eastern European security for Russian help on Iran, his senior foreign policy advisor, Gregory B. Craig, told EUobserver in an interview. Any notion that the US tried to sabotage the Lisbon treaty is "silly," he added.

Mr Obama would be a "much more pro-European president" than his Republican predecessor if elected on 4 November, said Mr Craig - a lawyer who led former president Bill Clinton's defence against impeachm...