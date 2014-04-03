Ad
Seven of the EU's twenty eight commissioners are standing in May's European Parliament elections (Photo: European Parliament)

Six commissioners head for EU election campaign trail

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Six EU commissioners will officially hit the campaign trail later this month as part of their candidacies for May's European elections.

Economic affairs chief Olli Rehn, justice commissioner Viviane Reding, industry boss Antonio Tajani, administration commissioner Maros Sefcovic, EU budget chief Janusz Lewandowski, consumer protection commissioner Neven Mimica are all standing for the EU assembly.

In a statement on Wednesday (2 April), European Commission president Jose Manuel Bar...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Guide to the 2014 European Elections
