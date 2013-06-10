EU parliament leaders in disability pledge

European Parliament leaders have committed themselves to better upholding the rights of persons with disabilities, starting with making their political websites more universally accessible ahead of next year's EU elections.
A meeting last week between the heads of six political factions and the European Disability Forum (EDF) resulted in a six-point declaration designed to keep disability issues to the political fore.
"It is time to stop thinking that we are dealing only with fina...
