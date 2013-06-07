Police brutality threatens restart of EU-Turkey talks

French, German and EU officials have criticised Turkey after a week of "shocking" police violence.

Markus Loning, the human rights supremo in Germany's foreign ministry, said in a statement on Thursday (6 June): "The large number of people who have been arrested and injured is shocking. I urge the Turkish government to end its inappropriate violence."

He said Ankara should "immediately free" detained protesters, whom he described as exercising "their fundamental rights of freedom ...