Police using water cannon and tear gas in Taksim area, istanbul (Photo: Alan Hilditch)

Police brutality threatens restart of EU-Turkey talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French, German and EU officials have criticised Turkey after a week of "shocking" police violence.

Markus Loning, the human rights supremo in Germany's foreign ministry, said in a statement on Thursday (6 June): "The large number of people who have been arrested and injured is shocking. I urge the Turkish government to end its inappropriate violence."

He said Ankara should "immediately free" detained protesters, whom he described as exercising "their fundamental rights of freedom ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

