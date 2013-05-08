Restaurants and hotels worried by EU data bill

Small businesses such as bed and breakfasts or cafes will have to hire a data protection officer (DPO) under new rules currently being fine-tuned by the European Parliament.\n \nThe parliament says any business that has 500 or more clients a year will require a data protection office to make sure data is secured and laws are being followed.
But small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) say this is an unwelcome additional expense in an economy where many are struggling.
The European...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.