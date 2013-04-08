Ad
euobserver
Coelho. Hundreds of thousands of Portuguese people took part in peaceful anti-austerity protests last year (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Portuguese PM speaks of 'national emergency' after court ruling

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho has warned that Portugal risks "collapse," a euro exit or a second bailout after a court ruling which deleted €1.3 billion of austerity measures in this year's budget.

Speaking in a TV address on Sunday (7 April), he used the term "national emergency" three times to describe Portugal's economic situation.

He said the country's €78 billi...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Coelho. Hundreds of thousands of Portuguese people took part in peaceful anti-austerity protests last year (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

