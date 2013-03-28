Cyprus foreign minister: the EU has taken us back to 1974

Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides has said lack of EU solidarity has put the country's economy back to where it was after the Turkish invasion in 1974.

Kasoulides spoke out on Wednesday (27 March) in two interviews, with French newspaper Les Echos and with Greek broadcaster Skai TV.

He told Les Echos: "We need to start from scratch, as in 1974, when our economy was levelled to the ground after the Turkish invasion."

He added: "I refuse to speak of solidarity. Europ...