Ad
euobserver
Cyprus in 1974: abandoned shop. Some premises in the UN buffer zone have stayed untouched for 40 years (Photo: UN)

Cyprus foreign minister: the EU has taken us back to 1974

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Cyprus' foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides has said lack of EU solidarity has put the country's economy back to where it was after the Turkish invasion in 1974.

Kasoulides spoke out on Wednesday (27 March) in two interviews, with French newspaper Les Echos and with Greek broadcaster Skai TV.

He told Les Echos: "We need to start from scratch, as in 1974, when our economy was levelled to the ground after the Turkish invasion."

He added: "I refuse to speak of solidarity. Europ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Eurozone agrees Cyprus bailout 2.0
Euro chief spooks markets with Cyprus comments
EU audit on Cyprus money laundering - whitewash in the making?
Cyprus in 1974: abandoned shop. Some premises in the UN buffer zone have stayed untouched for 40 years (Photo: UN)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections