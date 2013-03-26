Ad
euobserver
Chisinau. 'This is about setting out an objective - the rule of law - and implementing it,' Filat said (Photo: BBM Explorer)

Moldova backs away from EU-Russia money laundering probe

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Magnitsky Affair
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The head of Moldova's National Anti-Corruption Centre (NAC) has poured cold water on the prospects of an EU-linked money laundering probe.

Speaking to media in Chisinau on Monday (25 March), Viorel Chetraru, confirmed that "stolen" Russian money went through Moldova's top lender, the Banca de Economii.

"Over 30 banking structures in various countries transferred via Moldova about 4 percent of all the money coming from Russia. All these funds were transferred to offshores, mainly C...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawMagnitsky Affair

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Hunting accident threatens Moldova's pro-EU course
Moldova takes action on EU-Russia money laundering
Moldova pro-EU parties seek deal after government collapse
Chisinau. 'This is about setting out an objective - the rule of law - and implementing it,' Filat said (Photo: BBM Explorer)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawMagnitsky Affair

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections