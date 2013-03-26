EU audit on Cyprus money laundering - whitewash in the making?

Auditors on an EU-sponsored mission to see if Cypriot banks launder money for Russian criminals began work last Wednesday (20 March).

The project has slipped out of view amid dramatic talks on Cyprus' new bailout.

But it is likely to come back with a vengeance when the Dutch, Finnish and German parliaments vote in April on whether the EU should lend Cyprus the €10 billion it needs.

The German government pushed for the probe in the first place because the Social-Democrat opp...