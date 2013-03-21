Ad
The EU commission visit is part of a good will programme dating back to 1997 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU and Russia in visa talks, despite Magnitsky 'regret'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU officials will in Moscow on Thursday (21 March) try to pin down details on a visa-free travel deal, despite "regret" on Russia's handling of a prominent human rights case.

The European Commission visit, including a tete-a-tete between commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is part of a good will programme dating back to 1997.

A big point on the agenda is whether to let Russian officials enter the EU without a visa, while relaxing visa rules for ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

