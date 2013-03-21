EU and Russia in visa talks, despite Magnitsky 'regret'

EU officials will in Moscow on Thursday (21 March) try to pin down details on a visa-free travel deal, despite "regret" on Russia's handling of a prominent human rights case.

The European Commission visit, including a tete-a-tete between commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is part of a good will programme dating back to 1997.

A big point on the agenda is whether to let Russian officials enter the EU without a visa, while relaxing visa rules for ...