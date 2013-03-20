Ad
Schauble: Cypriot banks are kept afloat by the ECB, for now (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany to Cyprus: your banks might never re-open

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Germany has warned Cyprus that the European Central Bank (ECB) will pull the plug on its two largest banks in the absence of a bailout programme and said the terms of the rescue will not change.

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the ZDF public broadcaster on Tuesday night (19 March) he "took note with regret" of the Cypriot parliament's rejection of the bailout deal, but insisted that the terms will stay the same.

Asked if the eurozone was willing to let Cyprus go b...

