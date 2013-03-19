Palestine donors: time to end paper solutions to real problems

I vividly remember two years ago, in April 2011, when the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) were sending the message that Palestinians are ready for statehood.

It was, in fact, in a meeting of Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), the next edition of which is taking place on Tuesday (19 March) in Brussels.



Back in 2011, the IMF claimed that the Palestinian Authority is “able to conduct the sound economic policies...