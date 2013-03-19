Ad
euobserver
Merkel, Hollande, Barroso and the big bosses: next meeting will be in Paris (Photo: European Commission)

Cyprus overshadows EU leaders' Berlin meeting

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

A dinner on Monday evening (18 March) in the German chancellery with Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso that should have been about Europe's competitiveness was overshadowed by the growing Cyprus backlash.

Fighting a cold, Merkel joined her guests in front of the press on Monday evening and said that Cyprus was not on the agenda.

"We normally meet in political circles to secure the stability of the eurozone - this is what we ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Germany and ECB blame each other for Cyprus levy
Multi-million market for inside EU knowledge
Merkel, Hollande, Barroso and the big bosses: next meeting will be in Paris (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections