Benelux countries urge EU unity on Syria

Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have issued a plea for the EU to stop infighting on Syria.

The Benelux countries in a joint statement on Friday (15 March) said: "We must stay united if we want to convince Russia and others of the need to negotiate."

They noted: "We ask member states to work within the framework of the common European foreign policy. We understand the arguments of those that want to modify the [EU arms] embargo, but we also want to take into account the ris...