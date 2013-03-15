Benelux countries urge EU unity on Syria

Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have issued a plea for the EU to stop infighting on Syria.
The Benelux countries in a joint statement on Friday (15 March) said: "We must stay united if we want to convince Russia and others of the need to negotiate."
They noted: "We ask member states to work within the framework of the common European foreign policy. We understand the arguments of those that want to modify the [EU arms] embargo, but we also want to take into account the ris...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
