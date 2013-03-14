Germany 'ready to talk' on EU arms for Syria

EU countries could soon be competing with Iran and Russia to arm the opposing sides in Syria's civil war.

The prospect arose on Thursday (14 March), when German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle indicated that Berlin would not stand in the way of British and French plans to go ahead.

"If important partners in the European Union now see a different situation, which in their view once again makes a change of the sanction decisions necessary, naturally we are ready to discuss it i...