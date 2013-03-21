Cyprus struggling on bailout Plan B

Cypriot officials are scrambling to find alternative money to put on the table for a €10 billion bailout by the EU and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a sign of the drastic situation on the island, the Cypriot parliament is due to vote on capital controls on Thursday (21 March) to prevent people from taking all their deposits out of banks when they re-open next week.

But no plan b has emerged yet on where to get the €5.8 billion that the Eurogroup wants from Cyprus in re...