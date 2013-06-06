Ad
euobserver
China is targeting EU wine imports in a tit-for-tat move (Photo: Derek Gavey)

China retaliates in EU trade dispute

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

China on Wednesday (5 June) hit back at Europe targeting wine imports in a tit-for-tat move over the EU commission's decision to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels.

Beijing said it launched an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into European wine imports, a move mainly hitting France, Spain and Italy, but sparing Germany who was vocal in opposing the solar panel tariffs.

The EU commission decided to introduce a 11.8 percent import levy on Chinese solar panels sta...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Merkel backs China in EU trade row
EU imposes controversial levy on Chinese solar panels
China is targeting EU wine imports in a tit-for-tat move (Photo: Derek Gavey)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections