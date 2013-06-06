China retaliates in EU trade dispute

China on Wednesday (5 June) hit back at Europe targeting wine imports in a tit-for-tat move over the EU commission's decision to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels.

Beijing said it launched an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into European wine imports, a move mainly hitting France, Spain and Italy, but sparing Germany who was vocal in opposing the solar panel tariffs.

The EU commission decided to introduce a 11.8 percent import levy on Chinese solar panels sta...