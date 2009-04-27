Albania to file EU membership application

Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha has said that his country would officially apply for EU membership on Tuesday (28 April), but accession is not expected for several years to come.

"We have made the important decision to submit the formal request to be a candidate country to the EU on April 28," Mr Berisha said during a televised cabinet meeting on Sunday, AFP reports.

The decision had been taken "after consultation with European capitals which have supported Albania in this de...