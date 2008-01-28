MEPs issue wake up call on EU diplomatic service

The European Parliament is starting to question the make-up of the planned EU diplomatic service, believing it risks changing the nature of the Union to favour larger member states.

The service is meant to give some clout to the post of foreign minister - created by the EU's new Lisbon treaty - and due in place at the beginning of next year.

But MEPs fear that the service could become a body that is essentially run by large member states, and where the European Commission and smal...