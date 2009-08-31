Ad
euobserver
The EU's multilingual digital library is less than half the way to its early goal of building a collection of 10 million items by 2010 (Photo: European Commission)

EU digital library scheme plodding along, complains Reding

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Europe's construction of a 21st Century digital Library of Alexandria is plodding along in a rather too unhurried fashion, according to Brussels' information society commissioner Viviane Reding, responsible for all things electronic and virtual.

With just 4.6 million books, maps, artworks and newspapers from Europe's assembly of national libraries, museums, and archives digitised for access on Europeana, the EU's multilingual digital library launched last November, the project is less t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The EU's multilingual digital library is less than half the way to its early goal of building a collection of 10 million items by 2010 (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections