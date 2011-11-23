Danish EU presidency to focus on euro crisis

Denmark's upcoming six months of chairing EU meetings and overseeing legislation in the making will mainly focus on fire-fighting the "worst crisis the EU ever had" and on the bloc's next budget, the Danish ambassador to the EU said Wednesday (23 November).

With at least seven EU leaders having had to resign or being voted out as a direct consequence of the euro-crisis, with bleak growth perspectives and an ever-deepening sovereign debt crisis, the Union is going through its "worst cris...