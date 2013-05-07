Ad
euobserver
Barroso: more change is afoot (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

'Political science fiction' to become reality, Barroso says

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission will set out its views on EU treaty change by early next year noting that ideas that now seem like "political science fiction" will eventually become reality.

The commission will put forward "explicit ideas for treaty change in order for them to be debated before the European elections," said president Jose Manuel Barroso on Tuesday (7 May).

"We want to put all the elements on the table even if some of them may sound like political science fiction today. Th...

EU Political



euobserver

