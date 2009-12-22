Ad
The EU Council at work (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

States using EU pay dispute to own advantage, says union leader

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

With a potent cocktail of strikes and legal action set to ring in the New Year, a senior union official has suggested national governments are using the EU pay dispute to divert attention from Europe's current economic woes.

"Member states can't solve the financial crisis, which is the real problem," the Council of Ministers' top delegate to the FFPE trade union, Renzo Carpenito, told EUobserver on Tuesday (22 December). "The pay dispute is a good dossier to improve their image."

