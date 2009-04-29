Ad
euobserver
Riot police in the heart of Warsaw on Wednesday (Photo: EUobserver)

Violent clashes mar centre-right congress in Poland

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, WARSAW,

Shipyard trade unions clashed with police in Warsaw on Wednesday (29 April) at the start of a centre-right party congress, in protest at EU-mandated closures in the Polish shipbuilding sector.

Several people were injured and required on the spot treatment, as riot police used tear gas and rubber batons after demonstrators hurled firecrackers and burning wheels.

The few hundred-strong protesters waved flags emblazoned with the word "Solidarnosc," the name of the historic trade uni...

EU Political
euobserver

