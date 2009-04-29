Spain to push for EU economic governance when at presidency helm

Madrid intends to push for greater economic powers to be placed in the hands of the European Union during its time at the helm of the bloc's six-month rotating presidency next year.

Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero said on Tuesday (28 April) that the crisis had offered up firm evidence that economic governance was needed at the EU level, long a position of the French government as well.

"I agreed with President Sarkozy that if the European Union really wants to ...