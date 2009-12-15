French ex-minister exasperated by being an MEP

Rachida Dati, France's glamourous ex-minister of Justice, has been taped complaining to a friend over the phone that she could "no longer stand it" as an MEP, a YouTube video shows.

Ms Dati was talking on her mobile phone in September during the plenary session of the European Parliament, unaware that the microphones were on.

"I think something's going to blow before I get to the end of this term in office. I can't stand it any more! I can't stand it any more!" she says.

"I...