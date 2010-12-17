Ad
euobserver
Some of the anti-Berlusconi tweets (Photo: Screen grab)

Berlusconi-bashing tweets shut down EU summit experiment

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A media experiment of feeding live tweets onto TVs in the atrium of the EU summit building in Brussels on Thursday (16 December) had to be yanked after Italian twitterers bombarded the screens with anti-Berlusconi messages, calling him a mafioso and a paedophile.

"We had the tweet-wall up for two hours in the main hall, but it wasn't moderated and a lot of the tweets were, well, very, very frank," Dana Manescu, the individual from the Council press team who organised the trial run of th...

