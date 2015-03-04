Ad
euobserver
Merkel on her first visit to the Juncker commission (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Merkel downplays speculation on third Greek bailout

EU Political
Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (4 March) downplayed talk of a third bailout package for Greece and said that an EU-US trade deal can still be completed this year if there is enough political will.

Speaking after a visit to the European Commission in Brussels, Merkel said "we are currently doing all we can so that the second aid programme to Greece can be successfully brought to an end."

The work now is about "putting the agreed reforms into place" she added noting th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Roasting the messenger: How US sees critics of EU free trade
Greece looking for fresh money as deadlines loom
Merkel on her first visit to the Juncker commission (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections