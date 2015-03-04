Merkel downplays speculation on third Greek bailout

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (4 March) downplayed talk of a third bailout package for Greece and said that an EU-US trade deal can still be completed this year if there is enough political will.

Speaking after a visit to the European Commission in Brussels, Merkel said "we are currently doing all we can so that the second aid programme to Greece can be successfully brought to an end."

The work now is about "putting the agreed reforms into place" she added noting th...