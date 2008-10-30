Ad
Zagreb - Croatia aims to join the EU by 2011 at the latest. (Photo: European Commission)

Croatia could conclude EU accession talks in 2009

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Croatia could conclude accession negotiations with the EU by the end of next year, if it fulfills the remaining conditions, while Serbia could become an official EU candidate, according to a draft report on the western Balkan countries' progress towards the EU that the European Commission will present next week.

"Croatia has made good overall progress three years after the opening of negotiations ... Provided Croatia fulfills all the necessary conditions, the commission considers it po...

