Ad
euobserver
The UK parliament and not British citizens will vote to ratify the new EU's Lisbon treaty (Photo: Wikipedia)

UK referendum bid defeated

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

The UK's parliament has rejected a call for referendum on the new EU's Lisbon treaty, a move representing a victory for Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown which has argued in the face of bitter opposition that there should not be a public poll.

The House of Commons on late Wednesday (5 March) voted against the proposal for a popular vote by 311 votes to 248, with a margin of 63, the BBC reported.

The Lisbon treaty was signed by EU leaders in December 2007 and it must be ratified...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The UK parliament and not British citizens will vote to ratify the new EU's Lisbon treaty (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections