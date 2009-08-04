Ad
St Peter's church: the bishops fear minority groups could use the law to stir resentment (Photo: flip.and.serena)

Catholics alarmed by EU equal rights law

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Atheists could attack galleries for showing religious art and witches could claim the right to use church halls under a draft EU equal rights law, the Roman Catholic church has warned.

The EU bill aims to curtail discrimination on grounds of religion, disability, age or sexual preference in social situations not covered by existing labour law, such as renting properties.

The directive could enter into force in 2011 if member states give unanimous approval in discussions planned fo...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

