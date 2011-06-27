Ad
Spain and France are Europe's largest fishing powers (Photo: Ross Thomson)

Iceland: EU membership depends on fishery 'superpowers'

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European fishery "superpowers" such as Spain hold the key to Iceland's membership of the European Union, Iceland's foreign minister has said.

Ossur Skarphedinsson made the comments in Brussels on Monday (27 June), where the formal opening of EU accession talks saw four negotiation 'chapters' opened and two closed immediately, a first in EU integration history. In total, there are 33 chapters which have to be negotiated.

"It will all rest with the Spaniards," Skarphedinsson told ...

