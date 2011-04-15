Polish EU presidency hires top PR firm

The Polish administration has hired PR firm Burson-Marsteller to help it run its EU presidency later this year in a contract worth €1 million.
A Warsaw-based Polish spokesman, Konrad Niklewicz, told this website the deal was signed "a few days ago." Work is to start immediately, in the run-up to the presidency launch in July, and to last into early 2012.
The Brussels and Warsaw branches of the US-based PR company will train Polish press spokespeople, set up the presidency website,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.