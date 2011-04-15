Polish EU presidency hires top PR firm

The Polish administration has hired PR firm Burson-Marsteller to help it run its EU presidency later this year in a contract worth €1 million.

A Warsaw-based Polish spokesman, Konrad Niklewicz, told this website the deal was signed "a few days ago." Work is to start immediately, in the run-up to the presidency launch in July, and to last into early 2012.

The Brussels and Warsaw branches of the US-based PR company will train Polish press spokespeople, set up the presidency website,...