Nine states call for revival of social Europe

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A group of nine member states have issued an open declaration calling for more promotion of social Europe, asking that the issue raised at an EU leaders summit in two weeks time.

France, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Hungary, Belgium and Greece have all signed up to a two-page long declaration in which they argue that the 27-country bloc should be more than just an internal market.

Calling their statement, which has been sent to all member states, "enhancing social E...

