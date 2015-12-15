Ad
Volkan Bozkir, minister for EU affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, minister for foreign affairs in the company of Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg Minister for Foreign and European Affairs (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU revives Turkey membership bid, launches Serbia talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Union revived Turkey’s membership bid and launched accession talks with Serbia on Monday (14 December), in a sign that the migration crisis has prompted the bloc to seek closer relations with its neighbours despite a pause on accepting new members.

Two weeks after Turkey and the EU signed a deal on working together to stem the flow of migrants and refugees pouring into Europe and to revive membership talks, the bloc opened chapter 17 of the EU acquis on European rules of ...

