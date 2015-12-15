EU revives Turkey membership bid, launches Serbia talks

The European Union revived Turkey’s membership bid and launched accession talks with Serbia on Monday (14 December), in a sign that the migration crisis has prompted the bloc to seek closer relations with its neighbours despite a pause on accepting new members.
Two weeks after Turkey and the EU signed a deal on working together to stem the flow of migrants and refugees pouring into Europe and to revive membership talks, the bloc opened chapter 17 of the EU acquis on European rules of ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.