Cases of measles in Europe on the rise

The number of cases of the measles have sharply risen in Europe, with more than 6,000 people affected in the first nine months of 2008 alone, casting doubts over a target to eradicate the disease by 2010, a new report has shown.

Of the some 12,000 cases reported from 2006–2007, including seven deaths, most were in Germany, the UK, Switzerland, Italy and Romania.

These countries also have vaccination rates below 90 percent – and well below the 95 percent target of the World Health...