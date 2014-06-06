Ad
Marine Le Pen in a Brussels hotel lobby meeting ex-Ukip MEP Godfrey Bloom (Photo: EUobserver)

Le Pen meets Ukip man

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Thursday evening (5 June) met outgoing independent MEP Godfrey Bloom, who still retains Ukip membership in Britain.

Officially, Ukip is not interested in an alliance with Le Pen, but Bloom is a long-time supporter of the French politician and has ignored Ukip leader Nigel Farage's request not to contact her.

Bloom lost the Ukip whip and left the European Freedom and Democracy (EFD) group earlier this year after having jokingly called a fema...

