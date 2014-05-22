Ad
The official results will not be available until Sunday night (Photo: electoralcommission.org.uk)

EU elections under way in Netherlands and UK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The 2014 EU elections got under way in The Netherlands and in the UK on Thursday (22 May), with Dutch voters starting at 7.30am local time and British voters at 8am British time.

The results will not be available until Sunday night - to be published at the same moment as pan-EU numbers, so that the outcome in early member states does not influence voting in latecomers.

But Dutch exit polls are expected already at 9pm on Thursday evening.

Both countries foresee turnout a...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Thousands able to vote twice in EU elections
