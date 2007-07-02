Ad
euobserver
Lisbon - Portugal is inheriting a busy and difficult agenda (Photo: EUobserver)

Small Portugal saddled with EU treaty and Turkey issues

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, LISBON,

Portugal took over the EU's hotseat yesterday (1 July) with the rush already on to secure a new treaty for the bloc before member states become tangled up in a debate on Turkish EU membership, a potentially even more divisive topic.

The small 10-million strong country on Europe's south western coast has plenty of ideas of what it would like to do to put its stamp on the bloc for the six month presidency - but its tenure is set to be shaped and judged on these two hot issues.

Lisb...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Lisbon - Portugal is inheriting a busy and difficult agenda (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections