Small Portugal saddled with EU treaty and Turkey issues

Portugal took over the EU's hotseat yesterday (1 July) with the rush already on to secure a new treaty for the bloc before member states become tangled up in a debate on Turkish EU membership, a potentially even more divisive topic.

The small 10-million strong country on Europe's south western coast has plenty of ideas of what it would like to do to put its stamp on the bloc for the six month presidency - but its tenure is set to be shaped and judged on these two hot issues.

