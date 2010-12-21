'The economy, stupid' to dominate Hungary's EU agenda

Budapest will in its time at the EU helm in 2011 seek to shepherd through EU financial governance laws, block off cash for eastern Europe in the post-2013 EU budget and earmark EU money for energy inter-connectors.

Citing a campaign slogan by former US president Bill Clinton, Hungarian foreign minister Janos Martonyi told press in Brussels on Monday (20 December) that Budapest aims to draw a line under the sovereign debt crisis when it takes over the rotating EU presidency on 1 January ...