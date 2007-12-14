EU reflection group to be headed by former Spanish PM

The European Union has agreed that its reflection group - a French-inspired idea to sketch the best political recipe for how to deal with Europe's future challenges - will be chaired by Spain's former prime minister Felipe Gonzalez.

The group will also have two vice-chairs, Latvia's former president Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Nokia's chief Jorma Ollila.

According to Czech deputy prime minister Alexandr Vondra, the group of about nine members, including the three top figures, is ex...