Bulgaria backpedals on Turkey compensation claim

Bulgaria's prime minister has threatened to sack one of his ministers in an attempt to make good in a dispute over Turkey's EU accession.

"I have warned Bojidar Dimitrov that the next time something like this happens, we will have to let him go. You don't come out and make such declarations without their having been discussed by the Prime Minister, the cabinet, or the parliament," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in remarks cited by Bulgarian TV on Wednesday (6 January).

Bojidar ...