Ad
euobserver
Mr Borissov (l) said that his minister spoke out of line (Photo: European Commission)

Bulgaria backpedals on Turkey compensation claim

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

Bulgaria's prime minister has threatened to sack one of his ministers in an attempt to make good in a dispute over Turkey's EU accession.

"I have warned Bojidar Dimitrov that the next time something like this happens, we will have to let him go. You don't come out and make such declarations without their having been discussed by the Prime Minister, the cabinet, or the parliament," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in remarks cited by Bulgarian TV on Wednesday (6 January).

Bojidar ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Bulgaria puts price on Turkey's EU membership
Mr Borissov (l) said that his minister spoke out of line (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections